The TTU IT Division has released the managed version of Symantec Endpoint Protection software (Version 14.2.0 MP1) for macOS, available to download on the eRaider Software Download site – www.eraider.ttu.edu.

Notes for Downloading the New Version:

After you navigate to the eRaider site, click on “Manage Your Account,” and then select “Software Download” from the left navigation pane. Select Macintosh for the operating system option, and you will now see the option to select the “managed” version.

The following table provides further information about each version:

Managed Unmanaged Antivirus Live Updates Critical updates can be automatically installed on all Managed Clients in the event of a serious IT security threat. The computer owner must obtain updates from the Symantec Live Update server through the Internet. Release/Version Updates Can be pushed out to all clients for automatic install/update. The computer owner must obtain the updates from eRaider Software Download and install them on the computer. Monitoring and Reporting Active attacks and malware infections can be monitored and proactively corrected. NOTE: User activity and content are NOT monitored by this software. None

Once you select the appropriate Symantec software, an installation program will walk you through the simple process of upgrading. Thank you for your partnership as we work together to protect our data and information resources. For additional information, questions, or assistance, contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.