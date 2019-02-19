Looking to get away for a weekend?

Applications ARE OPEN! Serve, Learn, & Travel at the Caprock Canyon State Park! Home to bison, prairie dogs, bats in Clarity Tunnel, and breathtaking views! OPEN TO ALL TTU STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF.

Mark us on your calendar & get involved!



Have more questions? Contact the Raider Service Break Administrator. jacy.proctor@ttu.edu

*Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) [formally CALUE] Posted:

2/19/2019



Originator:

Jacy Proctor



Email:

jacy.proctor@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





Categories

Academic

Departmental

