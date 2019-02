To see the current meeting agenda, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/senate/archives/2018-2019/ . You can also find agendas and minutes for previous meetings here.

To learn more about the TTU Faculty Senate, please visit our web page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/senate/

To see the current list of TTU senators, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/senate/docs/2018-2019-FS-Membership.pdf

For general Senate inquiries, please write to FacultySenate@ttu.edu or to Faculty Senate President Alan Barenberg (alan.barenberg@ttu.edu) The next meeting of the Texas Tech Faculty Senate will take place on Wednesday, February 13 at 3:15 PM in the SUB Senate Room. All members of the University community are welcome to attend! Posted:

2/8/2019



Originator:

Alan Barenberg



Email:

alan.barenberg@ttu.edu



Department:

History



Event Information

Time: 3:15 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2019



Location:

SUB Senate Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization