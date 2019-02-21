Spring 2019 Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – February 21

Free Enterprise, Specialization, and the Invisible Hand: An Ode to Adam Smith

The Free Market Institute will host the keynote lecture for the spring 2019 Public Speaker Series on February 21, 2019, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM and Remnant Trust Reception from 6:30 PM to 7:15 PM in the Jones AT&T Stadium (West Entrance, Suite Level 1).

The lecture public lecture will be located in Suite Level 1 South of the Jones AT&T Stadium and will feature remarks from Prof. Edward Prescott, who is the co-recipient of the 2004 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. The reception will be located in Suite Level 1 North and will feature a display of original, early edition works authored by Adam Smith from the collection of The Remnant Trust at Texas Tech University.

This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public. Visitors to the university may park in Commuter Lot North (Lot C1) located on the west side of the Jones AT&T Stadium starting at 5:00 PM.

The Free Market Institute gratefully acknowledges the financial support of Helen Jones Foundation, Inc., in honor of Helen DeVitt Jones, for this keynote program of the Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series.