We will ask you to visit the laboratory on two occasions

separated by one week (i.e., visit 1 on Saturday, visit 2 the following

Saturday). For the first session, we will describe to you the study procedures,

complete a body composition analysis, and exercise test, and provide you with

an activity monitor to assess your typical level of physical activity throughout a

week. We will also have you complete a dietary food log over 7 days. On the

second visit, you will return the activity monitor and we will obtain measures of

cardiovascular health and assess your movement patterns during a fitness

test on a bike. The total commitment we are asking over the two visits is 4

hours of time. We are specifically interested in young adults with and without

autism between 18-65 years of age.

You cannot participate if you have a body mass index greater than 35,

previous diagnosed cardiac or renal disease, a neurological disorders (other

than ASD), or not in the age range of 18-65 years old.

Please contact a member of the research team if you are interested in

participating in this study or would like additional information. We hope that

you can help us understand more about the cardiovascular, physical activity,

and motor function profiles of young adults with autism compared to their

peers without autism. We look forward to working with you!

Sincerely,

Dr. John Harry (john.harry@ttu.edu)

Dr. Eric Rivas (eric.rivas@ttu.edu)

Dr. Wes Dotson (wes.dotson@ttu.edu)

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.