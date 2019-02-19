The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites you to the 11th annual TTU Undergraduate Research Conference (URC).

The TTU URC is one of the largest interdisciplinary undergraduate research conferences in the world. This year, approximately 350 students from 12 institutions and 4 countries will share their knowledge and ingenuity during this remarkable showcase of undergraduate scholarship. URC presenters and performers represent the biological and chemical sciences, humanities, performing arts, physical sciences, and social sciences.

The 2019 URC is taking place during TTU’s inaugural “Discoveries to Impact Week.” The week is the result of an exciting new partnership between TrUE and the Innovation HUB. Discoveries to Impact is a celebration of research, innovation and startups.

The week kicks off with poster and oral presentations by undergraduate researchers on Tuesday and Wednesday. This year, thanks to key support from our 2019 Innovation Sponsor, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, URC presenters had the opportunity to opt in to a new commercialization track. The top URC presenters in this track will also participate in the Spark Conference's poster showcase Thursday afternoon.

TrUE also looks forward to recognizing undergraduate researchers and faculty mentors during the awards ceremony Friday afternoon. The URC and Discoveries to Impact Week will close with an exhibition of visual and performing arts at Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.

We hope you will take part in all of the activities hosted during the week. You may register at https://www.eventleaf.com/discoveriestoimpact