Want to earn your Bachelor's & Master's Degrees in just 5 years?

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/bs_to_ms.php Qualified undergraduate students will have the opportunity to complete the graduate application process their junior year when 90 hours have been successfully completed with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and, if accepted, begin graduate work during their senior year to finish both a bachelor's and master's degree in a total of five years. Students will complete 9 hours of graduate coursework in Human Development and Family Studies that will count toward both the undergraduate and master's degree requirements. Both a thesis and non-thesis option will be available. To learn more visit:or contact Mitzi Ziegner, HDFS Associate Chair at mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu

**A limited number of application fee waivers are available on a first come, first served basis . Contact hs.hdfs.office@ttu.edu to learn more! Posted:

2/11/2019



Originator:

Mitzi Ziegner



Email:

mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic

