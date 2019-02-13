**Submission Deadline Approaching: Friday, Feb. 15**

The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication is pleased to announce the 4th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium to be held March 28 & 29, 2019. The symposium will feature work by Texas Tech faculty, staff, and graduate students, including a panel presentation and discussions of TTU’s Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) status.

An online submission form for panel sessions, workshops and individual presentations is available here. (https://ttucomc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dojkGq9az9UGKKp) . The deadline for submissions is February 15, 2019.

Please submit a title and a 250-word abstract of the panel, workshop, or paper you would like to present. It may be current research or creative work conducted within the past two years, whether published or not. The symposium’s central focus is on U.S. themes, but international work that includes U.S. Hispanics/Latinx is welcome. We would like to feature at least one Emerging Scholars & Creators session where graduate students can present their work in a supportive environment and receive constructive feedback from faculty.

The symposium will feature a distinguished guest speaker, Dr. Angharad N. Valdivia, professor in the College of Media at the University of Illinois, whose vibrant research combines the areas of ethnic studies, gender studies and Latin American studies. Dr. Valdivia will speak on her recent research regarding "Spitfire Tales: Production of a Representation, Producing a Dignified Career."

For more information on the symposium, please contact Héctor Rendón (hector.rendon@ttu.edu) or Kent Wilkinson (kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu) at the Harris Institute.