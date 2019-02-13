Are you curious about sorority life? Interested in community service? The sisters of Kappa Delta Chi would love to meet you and help you discover what our lifelong sisterhood is all about! Come out to our Rush Week events starting February 4 th through February 15 th .

Questions? Don’t hesitate to contact Victoria Castillo at alpha.expansion@kappadeltachi.org and follow us on social media! Facebook: @kdchialphachapter Twitter: @kdchialpha Instagram: kdchi_alpha

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.