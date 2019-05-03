TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Professors of Practice Event
In this session, Provost Michael Galyean and Senior Vice Provost Rob Stewart will discuss issues related to policies and procedures specific to professors of practice and faculty with continuing appointments. The TLPDC will send out a survey prior to this session to provide a few questions or topics of interest for our speakers to address. We appreciate your participation as we strive to develop conversations that are relevant and engaging.

2/20/2019

Molly Jacobs

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Date: 3/5/2019

TLPDC Room 151

