Please join us next Tues (Feb. 19) at 6PM, SUB-Mesa Rm as PrideSTEM hosts its first general meeting of the Spring semester. Come get to meet our officers and find out what events and resources we provide to further your STEM career goals. Plus, FREE pizza & stuff!

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us next Tues (Feb. 19) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.

