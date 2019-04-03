You are invited to participate in an experiment about judging teacher effectiveness, conducted by Dr. Michael Strong and students from the College of Education at TTU.

If you are interested, please click here or email our team to schedule an experiment. At a time, you choose, you will be invited to a classroom in the College of Education where there will be laptops for the experiment. You will watch or listen to 15 short clips of different elementary school teachers during a math lesson and rate each one as belonging to a more effective or less effective group on a score sheet provided. Afterwards you will answer 6 short survey questions.

The whole experiment should take 45-50 minutes. You will have the opportunity to win one of several Amazon gift cards ranging in value from $5 to $25. Refreshments will be provided to all participants during the experiment. Your participation will help us understand more about the process of teacher evaluation. You may see and/or know some of the other students who participate.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.