Students interested in applying for the Sustainability Scholarship must complete the application and submit it by March 15, 2019 to the Selection Committee. The recipient(s) will be announced April 2019. There will be thirty (30) - $1000.00 scholarships awarded to students living on campus for the 2019-2020 school year and fifteen (15) - $1000 scholarships to full-time students for the 2019-2020 year. The scholarship is to be applied to your University account for the following academic year.



The following minimum criteria must be met for students applying who live on campus:

You agree to live on campus with dining plan for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semester.

You agree to allow University Student Housing to use your picture (if taken) for marketing purposes.

You agree to release your photo to University Student Housing for marketing purposes if you win the scholarship.

You agree to maintain full time status each semester (12 hours undergraduate and 9 hours graduate).

The following minimum criteria must be met for students applying who live off campus:

Go here http://housing.ttu.edu/forms/sustainabilityscholarship to apply. If you have questions please email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu.





