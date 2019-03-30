The Opera Theatre in the School of Music is excited to present a thrilling double bill! Menotti’s The Medium is a one-act, scary show. The alcoholic matron of the house hosts séances at her home with the involvement of her children. When things go wrong during one of the sessions, someone tragically loses their life. Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi is the third of his Il Trittico (Triptych) one-act operas. This riotous comedy revolves around the antics of Gianni, a local farmer and part-time actor, as he rewrites the will of a deceased, rich, miser, leaving a fortune to himself!

Gregory Brookes, director



The Medium will be sung in English.

Gianni Schicchi will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ttu-school-of-music-spring-opera-double-bill-of-the-medium-and-gianni-schicchi-tickets-56659577321