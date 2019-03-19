Do you have old files taking up space in your office? Securely dispose of your documents at no cost to your department or area. The TTU IT Division, in partnership with the TTU Operations Division, invites the University community to participate in a campus-wide shredding initiative March 25—29, 2019.





Operations will also accept personal items (paper, no hard drives please) March 26—28 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Physical Plant. Cash or check donations are also welcomed and will be applied toward TTU Housing's Sustainability Scholarships.





To schedule and prepare for a pick-up at your location:

1. Register TODAY at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/services/redraidershred/Shredweek/shredweekform.php .

2. A Red Raider Shred representative will contact you to schedule a time for pick up.

3. Remove all binders, metal fasteners (excluding staples), CDs, and hard drives. Then place all documents you need shredded in a sturdy, lidded box. For questions or concerns, please contact Red Raider Shred at redraidershred@ttu.edu .



For hard drive and CD shredding, the Red Raider Shred representative will be able to assist you with instructions. For more information and service details, call Red Raider Shred at (806) 742-8327 (TEAR).

In accordance with Texas state laws, TTU OP10.10, and TTUHSC OP10.09, all master copies of state records, regardless of their format, must fulfill their minimum retention time before being properly disposed. By submitting documents for shredding during Shred Week, you are acknowledging that these laws and policy requirements have been completely fulfilled. Neither the Operations Division nor the TTU IT Division will be held liable for any information or documentation that does not follow the Texas Tech University System’s records retention schedule, available at http://swco.ttu.edu/recordsmanagement/2015%20TTU%20RRS.pdf ?

Each department should fill out and maintain its own disposition log to document when master copies of records are disposed. A blank disposition form can be found at http://swco.ttu.edu/recordsmanagement/dform.htm .

Further records management inquiries can be sent to Lynn Whitfield at lynn.whitfield@ttu.edu.