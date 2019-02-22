The Department of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) recently updated their website.

There are new forms for waste submission, training requests and temporary food permitting. We have added information on the various safety programs at Texas Tech with great expansion on the lab safety information and resources.

The web address is still www.ehs.ttu.edu . If you had certain pages within the old site bookmarked, you will need to update your bookmarks.

If you have difficulty accessing the site or find accessing something to be cumbersome, please contact Heather Coats at heather.coats@ttu.edu Posted:

