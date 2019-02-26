|
You can take one or two classes in London in Summer 2019! ENGL 2307 (Intro to Fiction) will satisfy part of your Core requirements (or your A&S English Lit requirements). ENGL 3307 will focus on 18th-century British literature. If you take both courses, you'll be more than halfway to completing a minor in English! And you'll get to live in London for 5 weeks, see the sights, and live with a London family! It's an amazing opportunity, and financial aid is available! Visit the program website, check out our Facebook page, or contact Dr. Kvande for more information! Application deadline is March 1, so don't wait!
2/26/2019
Marta Kvande
marta.kvande@ttu.edu
English
