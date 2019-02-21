Tell us how to stop gun violence on college campuses!

Have you ever been asked how to prevent gun violence? Well, here is your chance!

Tell us how to prevent active shooters on college campuses. Gun violence on university and college campuses in the United States is becoming entirely too common. In response to this, universities and colleges are taking measures to prevent this from happening on campuses.

If you don’t do anything else to combat gun violence, please help us! https://tinyurl.com/campusgunviolence

*Certificate of completion available for courses that give extra credit for participation in research

*Approved by TTU Institutional Review Board