

WHEN: 4/12 and 4/13 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: All Saints Episcopal School's mainstage at 3222 103rd Street in Lubbock, TX

WHO: The BurkTech Players provide a nurturing environment to encourage, extol, and extend collaboration through shared experiences of the performing arts with individuals on the autism spectrum.

TIX: The performances are free of charge and no reservations are needed. We promise to have a seat for you in the 200+ auditorium!



