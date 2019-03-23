The Lubbock Chorale presents its annual Gala on Saturday, March 23rd, at 6:30 at the TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center ballroom. Come support A SOUND INVESTMENT, the Chorale's most important fundraiser for service-learning scholarships. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and dinner catered by Top Tier, while savoring the sounds from Rodgers' and Hammerstein's beloved SOUTH PACIFIC, performed by the Chorale and soloists. Tickets are available via Select-a-Seat , 770-2000, or through the Lubbock Chorale (806-401-1525). For more information, please visit the website lubbockchorale.org. The Lubbock Chorale: creating chorale excellence on the Texas South Plains!