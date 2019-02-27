There are few films as clever in their depiction of racial tensions in America as Jordan Peele’s award-winning thriller Get Out. While most movies that focus on race take aim at those who overtly try to disenfranchise minorities, Get Out does something unique: it explores how the demeanor of white liberals who have supposedly “moved beyond racism” may not be as authentic as one may think. In watching this film, we will explore and discuss how Get Out is a philosophical and political commentary on the black condition in 20th Century America. Sponsored by Tech Minorities and Philosophy, a registered student organization. Posted:

2/27/2019



Originator:

Jordan Botello



Email:

Jordan.Botello@ttu.edu



Department:

Philosophy



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 2/27/2019



Location:

English/Philosophy Building Room 106



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

