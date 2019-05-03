Please join us next Tues (Mar. 5) at 6PM, SUB-Canyon Rm as PrideSTEM hosts a workshop on How To Sell Yourself in association with Red to Black, which will include SMART goals methods, marketing yourself, and how to budget your goals. This is open for anyone interested in pursuing their STEM career goals. Plus, FREE food!

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us next Tues (Mar. 5) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.

