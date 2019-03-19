You must have lived on campus for at least one full year before becoming a Howdy TECHsan LEADER.

Program Overview: The Howdy TECHsan & R3 programs are designed to assist freshmen transition into the college environment while providing them with basic leadership training and exposure to the various leadership organizations within University Student Housing. Howdy TECHsan’s and R3’s are responsible for assisting with numerous hall opening tasks and are a vital part of the residence hall team.

The Howdy TECHsan Leader role is a high impact leadership position. Leaders will have a high level of contact with the student participants over a 10 day period in August. The leader position formally ends before the first day of class in August.

Job Duties:

As a Howdy TECHsan or R3 leader, you will be responsible for:

Leading or co-leading a small group of up to 30 incoming students throughout their few days in the program.

Facilitating numerous group activities, team builders, and social activities

Working the entirety of the Saturday and Sunday move-in weekend. (roughly 7:30a-5:30p)

Communicating with program coordinators and student group members as needed

Holding peers accountable for shifts, quality work, and program attendance

Attending Raider Welcome Week activities as assigned

Attending all training activities as communicated by program coordinators

Maintaining a high level of energy and enthusiasm throughout the entire program

Howdy TECHsan and R3 leaders work collaboratively with the Residence Halls Association executive board, the USH leadership team professional staff members, and USH facilities staff.

Qualifications:

As a Howdy TECHsan or R3 leader, you must:

· Be at least a sophomore by Fall 2019

· Have lived on campus at Texas Tech for at least two semesters

· Currently be signed up to live on campus during the fall 2019 semester

· Maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 2.25

· Be in good standing with the university

· Be available to move back to campus on Sunday, August 11, 2019 (non-negotiable).

· Have at least a basic knowledge of the Residence Halls Association

You do not have to be a past Howdy TECHsan or R3, but knowledge of the program would be helpful.

Benefits: In exchange for their volunteer efforts, Howdy TECHsan and R3 leaders receive several benefits. In addition to being able to assist new students transition to Texas Tech and to meet new students and staff, HT leaders also receive a free t-shirt and other Housing/RHA swag, are permitted to move in several days before other students, and a number of free meals.

To apply to be a Howdy TECHsan or R3 leader for the 2019 Howdy TECHsans program, complete the following no later than 5pm on Friday, April 12th, 2019.

Apply here: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/252484