Dr. Brandy Piña-Watson’s Latinx Mental Health and Resiliency Research Lab is currently accepting applications from students. Applicants must be willing to work a minimum of 10 hours a week, attend weekly lab meetings, and register for 3 hours of PSY 4000 credit per semester beginning in the Summer or Fall 2019 semesters for a minimum of two long semesters.

Assistance is typically needed with literature searches, data entry, community data collection, and administrative tasks such as making copies and scanning. The major project that assistance will be needed on the remainder of 2019 is a community data collection project with Latinx adolescents and caregivers thus the applicants must be able and willing to travel away from campus for appointments to collect data. Additionally, evening and weekend hours may be required in order to collect data and recruit participants from community events. Research assistants will be trained and mentored by Dr. Piña-Watson and graduate students in the lab.

Exceptional undergraduate students may have the opportunity to assist in designing studies and presenting results at scientific meetings or through academic publications. In addition to course credit, Dr. Piña-Watson may be willing to write a letter of recommendation for you based on your work in the lab and your performance pending successful completion of two semesters in the lab. We are looking for students who are dependable, responsible, and interested in participating in and learning about research with Latinx populations.

Required Qualifications: GPA of 3.0 or higher, a strong interest in Latinx mental health and resilience research, and have plans to attend graduate school in psychology, able to commit 10 hours weekly to the lab, able/willing to travel away from campus for data collection, able to work some evenings and weekends for data collection and recruitment at community events.

Preferred Qualifications: A major in Psychology is strongly preferred, although other related majors are welcome to apply. Students from all academic standings will be considered (as early as first year students through Senior standing). A start date no later than the beginning of Fall 2019 is required (although students may start as early as Summer I 2019).

If you are interested, please email Maria Sanchez (maria.r.sanchez@ttu.edu) for an application. All application materials are due

by 8 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 .

No late or incomplete applications will be accepted.

If you have any questions about this application or the lab in general, please feel free to e-mail Maria Sanchez or visit Dr. Piña-Watson’s faculty page (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/psy/people/bpina-watson/) and lab website (https://pinawatsonlab.wordpress.com) for more detailed information about research interests and activities in the lab.