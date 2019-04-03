Tech to Town serves as a one-day event that brings students, faculty, and staff out into the Lubbock community to serve, impact, and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock. Registration is open to groups and individuals until 5:00pm on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Day of event: April 13, 2019

Time of event: 8:15am – 12:30pm





Event schedule can be found by visiting the Student Activities website.





Volunteers may register by visiting the Volunteer Center of Lubbock website. To register, click the link and create an account with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock. Creating an account allows you to register for a volunteer site of your preference you'd like to volunteer at.





For questions, please contact Student Activities at (806) 742-4708.













This event is brought to you by the Office of the President, Student Union and Activities, Student Government Association, and the Volunteer Center of Lubbock.