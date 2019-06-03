TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SGA Voting Starts Today!

Student Government Election polls open at 9am March 6th and close on Thursday at 7pm. Vote online at www.ttu.edu/vote for your college senators and executive officers. Make sure you voice is heard!
Posted:
3/6/2019

Originator:
MIKE Gunn

Email:
micheal.gunn@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Government Association


Categories