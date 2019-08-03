College Connect (Formally Office of K-12 & IDEAL) are seeking students who are looking to build leadership skills and serve as a mentor and summer camp counselors to our youth. As a summer camp counselor for College Connect you can choose to work one summer camp or multiple summer camps throughout the summer. You must attend an info session, must be an enrolled TTU student, and have at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA.

Here are our list of scheduled info sessions:

MARCH

3/18 3:30PM-4:30PM, MCOM 157

3/20 3:30PM-4:30PM, MCOM 157

3/21 3:30PM-4:30PM, MCOM 153

For more information about College Connect visit our website at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/ideal/