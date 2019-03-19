The TTU IT Division welcomes MathWorks to our campus and invites the TTU community to attend one or both MATLAB training sessions on Tuesday, March 19 from 10am—2:30pm, hosted in room 151 of the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC). Agenda for the training:
Session 1: Parallel and GPU computing with MATLAB (10am—12pm)
· Toolboxes with built-in algorithms for parallel computing
· Creating parallel applications to speed up independent tasks
· Scaling up to computer clusters, grid environments or clouds
· Employing GPUs to speed up your computations
Lunch provided by MathWorks.
Session 2: Demystifying Deep Learning: A Practical Approach in MATLAB (12:30pm—2:30pm)
· Manage extremely large sets of images
· Visualize networks and gain insight into the black box nature of deep networks
· Perform classification and pixel-level semantic segmentation on images
· Import training data sets from networks such as GoogLeNet and ResNet
· Import and use pre-trained models from TensorFlow and Caffe
· Speed up network training with parallel computing on a cluster
· Automate manual effort required to label ground truth
· Automatically convert a model to CUDA to run on GPUs
We invite you to attend either or both training sessions. MathWorks will provide lunch, so please RSVP by March 15 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Time: 10am—2:30pm
Location: TLPDC 151
RSVP by March 15 to itevents@ttu.edu