Astronight is our new monthly public outreach event. Come join the TTU Physics & Astronomy department for an evening of exploration and discovery! Astronight events happen rain or shine and feature:





A short and accessible general-audiences talk by a TTU scientist or special guest.

Physics and astronomy activities for scientists of all ages.

Telescope Viewing (weather permitting).





Our March Astronight will feature a talk titled "A Journey Through the Solar System: Paying a Visit to Our Cosmic Neighbors" by TTU Researcher Dr. Dario Carbone.



