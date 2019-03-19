About the film:

Winner of a Peabody Award, a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Documentary, and a Critic's Choice Award for Best First Feature, SOUTHWEST OF SALEM excavates the nightmarish persecution of Elizabeth Ramirez, Cassandra Rivera, Kristie Mayhugh, and Anna Vasquez, four Latina lesbians wrongfully convicted of gang-raping two little girls in San Antonio, Texas.

Using the women's home video footage from 21 years ago combined with recent verite footage and interviews, the film explores their personal narratives and their search for exculpatory evidence.

Together with attorneys, the film culminates with the women being released from prison to await their searing new exoneration hearings in San Antonio. As lesbian women of color, these women hold intersecting identities that make them the most vulnerable to incarceration. The film unravels the interplay of mythology, homophobia, and prosecutorial fervor that led to their indictment.