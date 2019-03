Global Vision Awards Ceremony Thursday, April 4 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm International Cultural Center Auditorium 601 Indiana Avenue Lubbock, Texas Awards will be presented for the following categories: Global Vision Lifetime Achievement Award The Donald R. Haragan Study Abroad Award Campus Internationalization Award Global Engagement Community Award Faculty International Scholarship Award Student International Research Award

