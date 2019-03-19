Copies of the best-selling book, “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” by Michael Lewis will be available free for the first 20 participants who attend a series of entertaining discussions on the book.



The discussions will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mar. 25, Apr. 1 and 8 in Room 309 of the Texas Tech University Library. Guest speakers will talk about topics related to the book and refreshments will be served.



“Moneyball” investigates how Billy Beane, the legendary general manager of the Oakland Athletics, used data science to build one of the most successful franchises in Major League Baseball on a small budget. Beane’s experiment with fielding undervalued players makes for an absorbing narrative on baseball, business and analytics. The book was the basis for the movie of the same title starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill.





This discussion is part of a series of group book reads sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech and the University Libraries. The book selection aligns with the Humanities Center’s annual theme for 2018-2019 of “Play.”







Contact Jack Becker, jack.becker@ttu.edu, or 806.834.1615 to reserve a spot and a copy of the book. For more information about the book discussion series, please go to: http://guides.library.ttu.edu/reading.