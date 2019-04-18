The "Adventures in Study Abroad/My Hometown” Photography Exhibit features the best photographs from Texas Tech students' study abroad experiences and Texas Tech international students’ hometowns. Please help us celebrate the creativity and artistic vision of this diverse group of photographers.

Reception – Thursday, April 18 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

International Cultural Center – 601 Indiana Avenue

Juror Robin Germany, interim director and professor of photography for the Texas Tech School of Art, will deliver a gallery talk and announce the award winners at 5:30 PM during the April 18 reception.

On display at the International Cultural Center through May 31, 2019