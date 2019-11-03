Are you a Graduate Student from
India or China?
We are exploring the study environments
of international graduate students.
What does it involve?
- A 30 minute 1-on-1 interview or
- A group audio interview
- All information will be confidential
- The interview can be done at a time that works for you, including evenings and weekends
Benefits
Participants will receive a $10
Walmart or Starbucks giftcard.
Eligibility
- A currently enrolled TTU Graduate Student
- Have been at TTU for more than 1 year
- Originally from India or China
- Do not have any physical or mental impairments
that affect how you study
Email or call to schedule your appointment
today by clicking here.
Contact Information
Email: Ibtihaj.alsadun@ttu.edu
Phone: 571-228-3357
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.