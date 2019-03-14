The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Award was created by the Office of the President and is administered by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion to recognize the efforts of non-tenured and tenured faculty, within and outside of their instructional duties, to engage in activities on and off campus that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity at all levels of the university.

To be eligible, a faculty member must:

· Have been continuously employed at Texas Tech University as benefits-eligible faculty member for one full year;

· Be in compliance with all training and employment requirements for the university and state; and

· Not have received the award in the prior two years



The President's Excellence in Diversity & Equity Faculty Award recognizes a non-tenured and a tenured faculty member who have demonstrated leadership in their efforts, both within and outside of their instructional duties, to engage in activities on and off campus that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity at all academic levels of the university.

Each recipient of the President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Faculty Award will receive a $2,500 research award in September 2019.

Applications and nominations are due by March 22, 2019.

The names of award recipients will be announced April 30, 2019 at an awards ceremony.



