The next Safe-Science Series hosted by Lab Safety in the Department of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) will discuss PPE selection, use and disposal. EHS is hosting a speaker from Kimberly-Clark in collaboration with VWR.

March 28th | 12PM-1PM | TLPDC 153

In Dressing for Success, you’ll learn: How to select the right gloves for the job;

The differences between the types of eye / face protection and when and how to use it;

What OTGs are and if you need them;

If you have the right protective features in your lab coat for your work; and

How to put it all on, layer it up when needed, and take it all off when you’re done.

Register through the TLPDC Events page: https://ttu.elementlms.com/

All faculty, staff and students are welcome to attend!

Register by noon on Monday, March 25th for FREE lunch during the workshop. Posted:

3/25/2019



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/28/2019



Location:

TLPDC 153



