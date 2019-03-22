The day is coming! Monday, March 25 is your deadline to complete your application for the fall Spanish in Sevilla, Spain program. This program is hosted at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain.

Wondering what the TTU Center in Sevilla has to offer? Check out these benefits:

Complete all 12 hours of your language requirement

Already taken some Spanish classes? You could complete a minor + have an internship in your field of choice

Earn your multicultural core as part of your study abroad program

Apply today!

Need a passport? You've got to apply for this before March 25 as well! The International Cultural Center has a Passport Office that's ready to serve you. On Fridays, the Passport Office is open until 1 pm.

Questions? Contact Lanna Sheldon, Sevilla Center Coordinator, at lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu.