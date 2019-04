Volunteer opportunity at Dino Day! Searching for student organizations to help at this fun-filled day of Paleontologists, face-painting, raptor birds, TapSnap, activities, and giveaways at the Museum of Texas Tech University! Museum of Texas Tech University May 4, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Posted:

4/29/2019



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 5/4/2019



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization