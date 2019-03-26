|
Open Mic Night will be hosted on March 26, 2019 from 8pm to 10 pm in the SUB Red Raider Lounge. Feel free to come early to visit with our officer team and current members to find out more information on the organization or to just talk about what we’re all passionate about: writing! To sign up or ask any questions: contact jayce.mckinney@ttu.edu
