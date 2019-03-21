TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Open to All Texas Tech Students Over the Age of 18

 

We are looking for students to participate in a research study on note taking and memory. Participants will be asked to watch a lecture and then recall what they learned. The study will take no more than 90 minutes. The study is being conducted in the Psychology Building and a meeting time will be scheduled at a convenient time for participants, including evenings and weekends. Participation is completely confidential.

 


Participants will be entered into a drawing for a 

$100 Amazon gift card

To be drawn on May 14th
?


For more information or if you are interest in participating, please contact: Jessica Pittman

jessica.pittman@ttu.eduor by phone at 443-523-9186. 


This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

 

 

 

 
