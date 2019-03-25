TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Introduction to Cross-Cultural Research
HDFS 5353: Advanced Teaching Topics in Social Sciences - Introduction to Cross-Cultural Research

This graduate level course provides an introduction to empirical research from a cross-cultural perspective. Students will be introduced to the application of cross-cultural research across multiple disciplines. Relevant terms and concepts will be presented as well as discussions of challenges and strengths in working with diverse populations.

Counts Towards Graduate Minor & Graduate Certificate in Cross-Cultural Studies

For more information about the cross-cultural studies program please contact the program director, 
Dr. Elizabeth Trejos at elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu. 

For more information about this course please contact the instructor, 
Dr. Rojas-McWhinney at j.rojas-mcwhinney@ttu.edu.  
Posted:
3/25/2019

Originator:
Jennifer Rojas-McWhinney

Email:
J.Rojas-McWhinney@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


Categories