The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Award was created by the Office of the President and is administered by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion to recognize the efforts of students to engage in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity in the university.

To be eligible, a student must:

· Have been enrolled at TTU as a full-time student for one year;

· Enroll as a full-time student in the upcoming fall semester;

· Be in good academic standing; and

· Not have received the award in the prior two years.

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Student Award recognizes students who have demonstrated leadership in their efforts to engage in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity and inclusion at the university.

The recipient of the President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Student Award will receive a $500 scholarship in September 2019.

Applications and nominations are due by March 22, 2019.

The names of award recipients will be announced April 30, 2019 at an awards ceremony.



