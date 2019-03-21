The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Award was created by the Office of the President and is administered by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion to recognize the efforts of staff to engage in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity in the university.





To be eligible, a staff member must:

· Have been continuously employed at Texas Tech University as benefits-eligible staff member for one full year;

· Be in compliance with all training and employment requirements for the university and state; and

· Not have received the award in the prior two years.

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Staff Award recognizes staff who have demonstrated leadership in their efforts to engage in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity and inclusion at the university.

The recipient of the President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Staff Award will receive a $1,500 professional development award in September 2019.



Applications and nominations are due by March 22, 2019.

The names of award recipients will be announced April 30, 2019 at an awards ceremony.

