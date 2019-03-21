The Council of Councils, as part of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion welcomes you to nominate a woman who has positively impacted your life or is instrumental to the Texas Tech community. The Council will be honoring women throughout the month of March as a tribute to Women's HERstory Month. Each selected nominee will be spotlighted on the DDEI Women's HERstory Month website along with receiving a Women's HERstory Month t-shirt.





To nominate a phenomenal woman, please click the link below to complete the form.

Be prepared to provide a picture of your nominee if selected.

