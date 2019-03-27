The LSJE Spring Roundtable, "I Sing the Body Eclectic: Sex, Bodies, and Representation" is a conversation with TTU Art Professor Ghi Fremeux, who paints epic-scale nudes that examine assumptions about sexuality and intimacy; Dr. Emily Skidmore (Dept. of History) whose recent book, True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the Twentieth Century, and Dr. Mike Lemon (Dept. of English) who will discuss the feminist cult-classic comic Bitch Planet. A Q & A follows the discussion and the event is free and open to the public. Mark your calendars for this awesome conversation!