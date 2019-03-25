Male cyclists often experience pain and health issues after riding for long periods of time, and can cause damage to their perineal (or scrotal) region. The Texas Tech Human Centric Design Research Lab is looking for participants to ride various bicycle saddles while their perineal stress is recorded. This will take 2-3 hours of your time, and involves riding a stationary bicycle and completing a survey about your experienced comfort on the saddles.

Participants must be anatomically male, and have been actively cycling for at least one year prior to this study. They must also supply their own bicycle and wear the clothing they normally would when cycling. This EXCLUDES padded shorts, as they impede the stress recordings.

There is no payment for this study, but you will assist in the understanding and improvement of men's reproductive health.

If you are interested, please contact Elizabeth Jackson via email at elizabeth.jackson@ttu.edu or by phone at 832-643-5120









This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University