A research study is being conducted on the effects of L-Citrulline supplementation and low-intensity resistance exercise training on vascular function in men and postmenopausal women. We are seeking inactive men and women (ages 50-75 years) with high blood pressure (Blood pressure 120-159 mmHg systolic).

The study will consist of taking a supplement called L-Citrulline or placebo (maltodextrin) for 8 weeks, and performing low-intensity resistance training 3 days/week for the last 4 weeks while taking the supplement. The aim of the study is to look at the effect of Citrulline, as well as low-intensity resistance exercise on the health of the blood vessels in the human body. Body composition (fat and muscle mass), muscle strength, and blood markers of metabolism, glucose control and antioxidant capacity will be measured.

This study will consist of a total of 7 visits over the course of 8 weeks. Each visit will be about 1 hour and 45 minutes in duration. For visits 3, 4 and 6, we will collect about 1 tablespoon of blood. All visits will be to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech main campus.

Those finishing the study will be compensated $105 for their time ($15 per visit).

If interested, please send your contact information to arun.maharaj@ttu.edu (954-937-9130) or stephen.fischer@ttu.edu (330-208-3339). A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine if you qualify.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa, a Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at arturo.figueroa@ttu.edu in English or Spanish.