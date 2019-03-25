The Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE) is hosting the Six Sigma Green Belt Training on April 5-7!





Six Sigma is a methodology for eliminating defects in any process and is applicable in virtually every industry! This three day-course will teach you how to apply these Six-Sigma concepts to manufacturing and business processes. Learn valuable skills that will not only help you in industry after graduation, but possibly even right now in your classes. Take the time to set yourself apart and gain something to talk about during interviews! Use the link below to sign up or scan the Snapchat code!





To sign up use this link: http://www.iise.org/sixsigmagreenbelt/032019/ttu







This training is valued at over $1,000, but through IISE we are able to provide the training to TTU Students for only $500!

Step-by-step instructions can be found HERE.





We have had students from nearly every department of engineering participate as well as people already in industry.





Please reach out should you have any questions, contact imani.cutler@ttu.edu or iise.texastech@gmail.com

