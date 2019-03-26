CMLL 2307 Developing Cultural Intelligence in a Global Society

Wed 10:00 - 10: 50 AM (hybrid course, part online)

In this hands-on hybrid class, you will learn about and practice the skills of cultural intelligence. The class meets once a week for 1 hour, you get to choose the time of a cross cultural group you will participate in for 1 hour, and the rest of the class is online! This course will give you skills you can list on your resume.

If you plan to study abroad or work in a culturally diverse environment, this course is for you!