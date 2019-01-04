We are trying to get an estimate of pigeon abundance on campus. This is an easy volunteer opportunity that allows you to get outside for a short period of time, count pigeons and get some free snacks (chips, drink, candy and oranges). It should only take 30 minutes of your time at most. I will randomly assign people to sites on campus, you will travel to that site, count pigeons for 3 minutes, and come back. Super easy and free food. I need at least 23 volunteers per count. Counts take place on Mondays at 12 PM.

If you are interested, click on the link below and add your name and email address.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1GNN3DaJNwHa-lDfQ4HdM_CRMcSD3AU_jDpjty6JQTcQ/edit?usp=sharing